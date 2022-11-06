JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,130 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $130.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $170.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.