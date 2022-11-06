Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

