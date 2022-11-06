Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 184,035 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184,035 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 993.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 78,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 119.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 329.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 82,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $49.29 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

