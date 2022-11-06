Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,880 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lufax by 30.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LU stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.04. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on LU. CLSA downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

