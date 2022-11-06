Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 29,858 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,054 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $129.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

