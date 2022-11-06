International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,735 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

NYSE IBM opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.