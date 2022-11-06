IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $371.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
