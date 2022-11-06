Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 19,777 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Ping Identity worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 23.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $2,137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 20.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at $19,844,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 315,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair cut Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut Ping Identity to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Ping Identity Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PING opened at $28.50 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

