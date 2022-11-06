Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,189 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.13 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

