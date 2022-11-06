Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $4.94 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 11.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $140.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

