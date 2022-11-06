Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 37,561 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,660,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 771.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 873,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 132.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 195,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 111,646 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on WDC shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.