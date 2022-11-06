Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,179 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

