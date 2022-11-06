Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of BRP Group worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BRP Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin purchased 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $27.11 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

