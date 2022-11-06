Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 579 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 38,857 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 6,317 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Stock Up 5.9 %

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

