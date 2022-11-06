Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.49 Million Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,721 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,162 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:KB opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

