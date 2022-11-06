Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 14,051 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,051 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AFL opened at $67.18 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

