Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Price Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSW. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

