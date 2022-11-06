Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,852 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of News worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

News Stock Up 1.3 %

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.