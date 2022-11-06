Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $335,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 684,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 48,674 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $142.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,456 shares of company stock worth $53,998,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

