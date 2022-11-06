Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.58 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Guidewire Software worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,579.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $53.32 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

