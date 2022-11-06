Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130,192 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sasol by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sasol by 2,016.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sasol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SSL opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.8716 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

