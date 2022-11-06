Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 4,867 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of SolarWinds worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,233,000 after acquiring an additional 92,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $14,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

NYSE:SWI opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

