Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 103,900 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.