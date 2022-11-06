Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

