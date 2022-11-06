Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 855 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $209.16 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.