Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

