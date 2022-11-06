Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 49.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

