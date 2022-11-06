FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

Shares of DOCT opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

