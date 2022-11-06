Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 436 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.04. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

