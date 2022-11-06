Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $313.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

