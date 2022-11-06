Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $710,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Altria Group stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.