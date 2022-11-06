Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $48,000 Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $155.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average is $137.50. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

