Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 354.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $213.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays cut their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.