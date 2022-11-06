iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Raised by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

