Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $72,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,077,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 32,354 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

