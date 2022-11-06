Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $1,586,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTI. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

FTI stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

