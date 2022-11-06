Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,813 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE GM opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.