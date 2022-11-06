Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 179.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Shares of MTB opened at $167.02 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average is $173.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.