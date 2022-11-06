Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 229.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

