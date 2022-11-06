Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 854 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 104.9% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 150.4% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

