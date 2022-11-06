Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 78 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 0.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 847,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UniFirst by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in UniFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UniFirst by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day moving average of $174.40. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.65.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

