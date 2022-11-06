Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 162 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 113.8% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $481.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

