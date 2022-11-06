Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,960,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,528,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 1.8 %

SNY opened at $43.62 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi Profile

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($112.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.