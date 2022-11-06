Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Reduced by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $83,163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after buying an additional 939,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $40,500,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

