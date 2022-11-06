Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after buying an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 784,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,540,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $74.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

