Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,248 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV opened at $33.95 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.