Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 5,864 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after buying an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 204,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 139,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 227,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.20) to €6.50 ($6.50) in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.70) to €7.00 ($7.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.34.

BBVA stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

