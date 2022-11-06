Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,258,000 after acquiring an additional 536,324 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,572,000 after acquiring an additional 419,157 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

EW opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $7,494,933 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

