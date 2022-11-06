Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 55.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 84.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Pool by 60.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Insider Activity at Pool

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $292.62 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.37.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

