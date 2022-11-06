Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,893,000 after acquiring an additional 917,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $96.62 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

